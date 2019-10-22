Larceny

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg resident reported to police on Monday that someone had stolen her passport after she had put it on the counter at the UPS Store.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Rowland and employee of Scotland Memorial Hospital reported to the police department Monday that someone had stolen $70 from her purse while it was in an employee only office.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Ricky Mumford, 40, of Blenheim, South Carolina, was arrested on Oct. 1 for felony possession receiving stolen property and obtaining property by false pretenses. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Michael Bethea, 27, of Laurinburg was arrested Oct. 8 for felony possession of firearm by felon, resisting arrest, injury to personal property and simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance. He was given a $60,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — James Winston, 31, of Shannon was arrested Oct. 13 for felony possession of firearm by a felon. He was given a $25,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —George Pipkin, 55, of Laurinburg was arrested Oct. 16 for felony possession with intent to sell and deliver crack cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule III, felony maintaining a vehicle controlled substance, simple possession of schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was give a $37,500

LAURINBURG — Anthony Geiger, 28, of Laurinburg was arrested on Sunday for felony conspiracy to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance. He was given a $50,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Stephon Gilbert, 24, of Lincoln Street was arrested Monday for two counts of felony breaking and entering, two counts of felony larceny and giving fictitious information to officers. He was given a $20,000.

