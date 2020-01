Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange

Fay Sheppard of Laurinburg stopped by The Laurinburg Exchange office on Tuesday to donate several bags of clothing and hangers for the ‘Community Giving Drive’ being held for 45 Bahamian college students at Hampton University in Virginia. The effort is a partnership between The Exchange, WLNC radio and State Rep. Garland Pierce. The collection will go through Oct. 31. The Exchange’s intern from UNCP, Octavia Johnon, accepted the donation.