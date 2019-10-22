Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023.

***

Oct. 24

— Edible Book Fundraiser for the Scotland County Literacy Council at the Storytelling & Arts Center from 6 to 8 p.m.

Oct. 25

— The Domestic Violence & Rape Crisis Center of Scotland County will hold a candlelight vigil at 212 Biggs St. in Laurinburg at 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 26

— A “Brighter Health, Brighter Future” health fair will be held at Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, 601 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, from 8 to 11 a.m. The event will include free health screenings for things like blood pressure, cholesterol (do not eat after midnight, except for morning meds), height/weight and blood sugar. Greg Wood, CEO and president of Scotland Memorial Hospital will speak at about 9 a.m. There will also be healthy snacks available and vendors. For information, call Arletha Brown, chair of the health care committee, at 910-474-9525.

— Scotland County Democratic Woman will meet at 10 a.m. at the American Legion building on Atkinson Street in Laurinburg. The guest speaker will be Cynthia Wallace, chairperson for the 9th Congressional District.

Oct. 28

— The Scotland Republican Party meeting will be held at Scotland Republican Party headquarters located at Hwy. 15/401 By/pass in Laurinburg with a complimentary hot dog supper starting at 6:15 p.m. and the meeting at 7 p.m. Chairman Plitt invites all local candidates to speak. All welcome — bring a friend.

Oct. 29

— A celebratory supper for friends of State Rep. Garland Pierce will be held 5:30 to 7 p.m. at St. John’s Educational Association building on Plant Road in Laurinburg. Guest speaker will be Cheri Beasley, chief justice of NC Supreme County.

Oct. 31

— HALLOWEEN

— Bridge-at-the-Village will host this year’s Instant Matchpoint Game. The Laurinburg game will begin at 1 p.m. and be played in the TPAC Room at Scotia Village. The cost to play is $5 per person. Open to the public.

Nov. 6

— Richmond Community College will hold an open house for its expanded Scotland Campus from 4 to 7 p.m. The public is invited.

Nov. 7

— The Scotland County Democratic Party will hold its Purcell-Yongue Dinner honoring Betty Blue Gholston and B. Craig Ellis at 6:30 p.m. at the St. John Educational Building (formerly the Highlands), 17160 Plant Road in Laurinburg. Tickets are $25. For information, call Walter Jackson at 910-318-1804.

Nov. 18

— The MidSandhills Members at Large Unit of the League of Women Voters will meet in the Tartan Place Conference Room at Scotia Village at 4:30 p.m. to discuss efforts to assist with the upcoming 2020 Census. For information, contact Unit Coordinator Martha Roblee at 910-506-4409 or Member Coordinator Melissa Schaub at 910-280-3418.

***

ONGOING …

Note: All organizations are responsible for notifying the newspaper should any dates, times or locations change.

Silver Sneakers exercise classes at Scotland Place will be held Monday, Wednesday and Friday beginning at 8 a.m. and Tuesday and Thursday beginning at 9 a.m.

Scotland County Board of Health meets every third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Scotland County Health Department, 1405 West Blvd. (Governmental Complex) in Laurinburg. Open to the public for comments, questions or concerns.

Blue Grass Music: The Pickin’ Shed runs each Thursday at 6:30 p.m. until November. Admission is free, and anyone wishing to play should bring an instrument. The shed is located at the intersection of Marston Road and McFarland Road.

Dementia Alliance Support Group (formerly Alzheimer’s Support Group) meets every second Tuesday in the Board Room at Scotland Memorial Hospital at 7 p.m. All caregivers are welcome. For information, contact Doris Donovan at 910-610-1134.

Alcoholics Anonymous Meetings: The Easy Does It group meets at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the Snead’s Grove AA Building on Old Wire Road, Laurel Hill. The KISS Group meets at 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Luke United Methodist Church on Turnpike Road. The Lunch Bunch Group meets at noon Thursdays at the Ed Guest Building on Church Street.

Parkinson Support Group: The Parkinson Support Group meetings are the third Tuesday of each month from 3 to 4 p.m. at Scotia Village in the Wellness Center inside the aerobics room. For information contact 910-276-4868 or 910-610-5777.

Museum tours: The Scotland County Museum, located at 13021 X-Way Road, and John Blue House are now open for tours on Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 4 p.m. Holidays are excluded. Tours are free, but donations are accepted.

Al-Anon: Al-Anon will be held every Monday at 7 p.m. at Snead’s Grove AA Building. For information, call Anna McMillian at 910-280-3333.

Community garden: The Partners in Ministry community garden will be open every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Third Street in East Laurinburg. Call 910-277-3355 for information.

Line dancing: Free line dance classes will be held every Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. The class is sponsored by the Extension and Community Association and the NC Cooperative Extension. It will be held at Scotland Place. Call 910-277-2422 to register.

Yoga: Yoga is held at Scotland Place Senior Center on Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. The monthly $15 fee covers all classes at Scotland Place. Call 277-2585 for more information.

GED classes: Partners In Ministry holds free GED classes on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Wagram Recreation Center hosts free GED classes, provided by Richmond Community College, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Restoring Hope Center offers GED classes Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:30 p.m.

Community Watch: Wagram Community Watch is held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every second Thursday of the month at the Wagram Recreation Center. The watch is sponsored by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Beekeepers: Scotland County Beekeepers Association meets the first Tuesday of each month at Scotland County Cooperative Extension. Office is at 231 E. Cronly St. Meetings begin at 6:30 p.m.

Free after-school program: Partners in Ministry is hosting the program SYSTEM (Strengthening Youth in Science Technology Engineering and Math) that offers tutoring, homework help, and skills reinforcement for students in third through fifth grade. For information call 910-277-3355 or visit www.pim-nc.org.

Masons meeting: Laurinburg Masonic Lodge 305 AF& AM meets the first Tuesday of the month at the Masonic Lodge at the corner of McLean and Atkinson streets. The meeting begins at 7:30 p.m., but dinner is served at 6:30 p.m.

Literacy council: The Scotland County Literacy Council offers free assistance with reading, writing, math and computer skills to adult learners. The council is also seeking volunteer tutors. For information, call 910-276-7007.

Free Wi-Fi: The Wagram Recreation Center is providing free Wi-Fi. Classroom space is available during center hours: Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Diabetes Support: The Community Diabetes Support Group Education Program meets every third Tuesday of the month from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the W.R. Dulin Center in the Rehab Center. For information, contact Kathie Cox, Health Educator II/Active, Healthy Carolinian’s coordinator at 910-277-2440.

Caregiver respite: The Family Caregiver Program offered by the Lumber River Council of Governments has respite hours available to help caregivers in need of a short break. The person who needs to be cared for must be 60 years of age or older, or be of any age and have Alzheimer’s Disease or another dementia. To place an application for this free service, call Rachelle Hodnett 910-775-9779.