Washington Park gets new equipment

LAURINBURG — Those who have driven by Washington Park might have noticed a few changes to the playground — including a new piece of equipment.

From the new parking lot, new playground equipment and the roundabout with stencils for children to play on, Washington Park recently got a facelift. On Saturday, Scotland County Parks and Recreation held a ribbon-cutting for the new equipment.

“There were a lot of pieces that came together to make this project happen, it started with ideas in house in our department then moved on to county commissioners for approval,” said Director Bryan Graham. “We’re thankful for this opportunity… from our building and grounds department to our leadership staff, Mr. Patterson who gives us the go-ahead to do things like this for the community. This project we were brainstorming for something different.”

The project cost $90,000 total, with $80,000 being the playground equipment alone. Graham said Parks and Rec received a matching grant to help pay for half of the equipment. Parks and Recreation announced in July that it has been one of 25 grants nationwide for the Meet Me at the Park program from the National Recreation and Park Association and The Walt Disney Company. There were also different areas worked on like the parking area and fencing

Graham added the project was a first for the organization in terms of collaboration since the stencils were painted on by Asher Alexander for his Eagle Scout project.

“I was searching for some stencil projects for this roundabout and the cost of what the company submitted to me was $10,000 for them come out and complete this project,” Graham said. “It was coincidental that that was the time that Asher had reached out … and we start putting these things together … we’re grateful for the collaboration, for an Eagle Scout to come and help us out with his project. It also opens up doors for further projects here in Scotland County.”

In creating the new playspace Graham added it wasn’t just Parks and Recreation who came up with the ideas. Stakeholders in the community were brought in more especially children.

“It’s great to reach out to children, actually the kids in this community picked this out,” Graham said. “That’s a blessing knowing that we give children the opportunity to pick something out at such a young age that their children can potentially be playing on.”

Graham was helped by local children and officials to cut the ribbon at the park and encouraged the community to not only enjoy the new equipment but to take care of it.

“We don’t create these playspaces just to say hey we created a piece of equipment for the citizens to enjoy, we want you guys to take advantage of it,” Graham said. “Not only to play but to make sure this is a safe environment and to make sure we’re taking care of this investment. This is not just our piece of equipment as parks and recreation this is the community’s.”

The Washington Park Playground is located at 1212 Flowers St. in Laurinburg.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Park1.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_ParkJUMP.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_1.jpg