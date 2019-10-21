Wear orange Wednesday for unity

Bullying affects more than one in every five students around the country.

On Wednesday, Scotland County Health Department is showing we are together against bullying by celebrating Unity Day. This is a featured event during National Bullying Prevention Month with a simple call to action: wear and share orange.

Along with wearing orange, we are also providing a Bullying Prevention Exhibit at the Health Department with educational handouts for all school age students and parents. All of our schools have been participating in several activities this week including performances, art, signing of pledges, tomorrow’s UNITY DAY, and other activities to show that we care about safe and supportive communities for all students.

We invite you to cover our event and help us spread this important message that together, we can create a world without bullying! Unity Day is part of PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Month.

For information and resources, visit PACER.org/bullying.”