Break-in

LAURINBURG — A Laurel Hill resident reported to police on Friday that someone went into her vehicle while it was parked at Walmart and stole an iPhone 6, Samsung Galaxy S8, an iPhone charger and headphones. From video footage at the store police arrested 23-year-old Tristan Adams of Bennettsville, South Carolina, for felony breaking and entering and misdemeanor theft from motor vehicle. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Fairmont Street reported to the police department on Monday that someone had broken into the back shed at the residence by pulling the door off the hinges and attempted to break into the residence.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Lowe’s Home Improvement reported to the police department on Friday that a man came in and stole a weed trimmer valued at $200 who then left in a 2008 Chevrolet Impala. Police located the vehicle on South Main Street and cited Jeffery Hyatt, 37, of Lees Mill Road for larceny and two criminal summons from Richmond County for larceny.

LAURINBURG — Speedway on South Main Street reported to the police department on Sunday that a light skinned woman stole a pack of cigarettes from the store before leaving in a four-door white suburban.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to a call from the construction site of South Johnson on John’s Road where a field spray nozzle, ladder, knives and two 10 gallon gas cans totaling $590 were taken from the site.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sugar Road reported to police on Friday that someone had fired shots into the residence. There was $900 in damage done to the home and four bullet slugs found in the master bedroom.

Arrests

LAURINBURG — Juan Hatcher, 18, of Old Lumberton Road was arrested Saturday and charged with simple possession of marijuana and possession of a concealed handgun. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Angela Hatcher, 16, of Old Lumberton Road was arrested Saturday and charged with simple possession of marijuana and possession of a concealed handgun. She was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Van Deberry, 19, of Blues Farm Road was arrested Saturday and charged with simple possession of marijuana and possession of a concealed handgun. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Ezekiel McLean, 20, of Sugar Road was arrested Saturday and charged with simple possession of marijuana and possession of a concealed handgun. He was given a $20,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Gene Henegan, 71, of Queensdale Drive was arrested for failure to appear. He was given a $100 bond.

