LAURINBURG — A total of 148 registered voters cast a ballot during One-Stop Early Voting on Friday for the Nov. 5 municipal elections in Laurinburg and Maxton.

The breakdown of those ballots cast saw 87 vote in the city’s District 2 race, 59 in the city’s District 1 race and two for the Maxton race.

Over the first three days of One-Stop Early Voting, 445 voters have cast ballot — 257 in District 2, 182 in District 1 and six in Maxton.