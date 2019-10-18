Larceny

LAURINBURG — Family Dollar on South Main Street reported to the police department on Thursday that an unknown white male came into the store and stole two Bluetooth speakers valued at $10.

LAURINBURG — Tobacco Road Outlet on South Main Street reported to the police department on Thursday two females entered the business and stole several cans of snuff totaling $26.

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg Auto Sales on South Main Street reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had entered the business through a window and stole a desktop computer valued at $400 along with car keys.

Assault

LAURINBURG — A 21-year-old resident of Butler Street reported to the police department on Thursday that a female and several males walked into her apartment and began assaulting her. The victim told officers that the woman first began assaulting her before the men joined in. The suspects hit and kicked her as well as throwing a metal chair at her. She suffered minor injuries and police are still investigating.

