Mountaire cuts ribbon on new facility

MAXTON — Mountaire Farms is known to have some of the largest feed mills in the country to bring feed, and one has recently been added to Scotland County.

The feed mill had its grand opening and ribbon-cutting on Wednesday, offering local officials, business owners and farmers lunch along with a tour of the facility.

The mill uses 650 bushels of corn in two weeks and produces 18,000 tons of feed a week through its two lines with plans to expand in the future.

Phillip Plylar, president of Mountaire Farms, said that the decision was easy since North Carolina has been a great place to do business and the area was perfectly located with the facility in Lumber Bridge chicken plant.

“It was the ease of doing business, too,” Plylar said. “Local officials here have been very welcoming and have worked with us and our challenges with the rail and this land. It worked very well for both of us.”

The train tracks at the location hadn’t been used since the 1940s when the airport was operating as a military base. So working with CSX and the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport, the three partners spent 10 months working to get the tracks up and running and spending an estimate of $12 million.

Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce Director Chris English added that he was glad that such a family-oriented company decided to grow in Scotland County.

“We are so happy to have Mountaire Farms here in our community,” English said. “When I found out they were coming I researched them and found out how community-centered they are in the areas they are already in. We’re excited about their investment in Scotland County and we know they’re going to be a huge community partner.”

The feed mill location is on 700 acres of land making it the largest single location manufacturer in the county. In 2017 the 400 of the acres were purchased from the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport Commission and the Scotland County Economic Development Cooperation and the additional 300 was purchased from private landowners.

“We are extremely grateful that Mountaire showed confidence in our community to build this facility,” EDC Director Mark Ward. “We wish them well, we’re thankful for their employees we’re thankful for their investment and we eagerly await their next expansion.”

