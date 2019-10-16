Police arrest one, search for another on kidnapping charges

Thompson Thompson Blair Blair

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg woman has been arrested in connection to a kidnapping Tuesday evening.

According to the report by the Laurinburg Police Department, around 9 p.m. a 22-year-old male of Wagram Street was forced into a vehicle at gunpoint by two individuals. Once inside the vehicle he was assaulted with the weapon, robbed of his cellphone and had his arms and feet bound.

The suspects then drove him into the county and left in the woods.

According to Lt. Jeremy White, 35-year-old Kendra Thompson of McGirts Bridge Road was arrested in connection with the kidnapping. She was charged with felony accessory after the fact and given a $50,000 bond.

There are warrants out for the arrest of 36-year-old Travis Blair of Laurinburg for first-degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

