Investigation into pepper spraying underway

PEMBROKE — An investigation in now ongoing into the Police and Public Safety Department at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke over an incident that took place Saturday when a campus police officer reportedly sprayed what was described as pepper spray on the tailgating grounds during the homecoming football game between UNCP and Mars Hill University.

The officer has not been identified, but a statement from UNCP Chancellor Robert Cummings was released about the situation and stated the officer was placed on investigative leave.

The release also stated that Cummings wanted to assure the security of the campus community, especially the students, is his top priority.

Sophomore Alyese Reed was one of the students who were affected by the pepper spray.

Reed said she was packing up with her organization at the tailgate when she smelled the pepper spray. She then felt something burning from the air and the tailgate was in chaos.

She added that she hurried with a friend to get milk for everyone, but when she returned the burning had affected her tremendously.

“I remember sitting on the curb with the EMS, then I remember waking up in the ambulance,” Reed said. “I lost a really big gap of time and I couldn’t remember my name or anything.”

Reed said she was taken to Southeastern Regional Hospital and was discharged around 10 p.m. on Saturday, but was readmitted about 12:30 p.m. on Monday due to a server asthma attack. She was finally discharged that same Monday around 4 p.m.

Senior Chelsea Spence was also at the scene when one of her dance members had to go to the hospital due to the pepper spray.

“We were in the middle of cleaning up when we couldn’t see what was happening. One of my friends just said, ‘run, they are pepper spraying,’” she said.

Spence added that when they all tried to walk away from it is when they got hit.

Both students didn’t see the officer who sprayed at the crowd.

“I do know that is reached all the way behind the main gym, so it was a lot of people affected — including the children — so people need to keep that in mind, that it just wasn’t students,” Spence said.

On Sunday, the Student Government Association called for a thorough investigation and appropriate actions taken — including the resignation of the officer.

SGA added that there needs to be an open and honest dialogue between the students and campus police.

“We can’t let this get pushed under the rug; we can’t let another incident like this happen again,” Reed said.

Attempts to contact the vice chancellor of Student Affairs and chief of campus police were unsuccessful.

