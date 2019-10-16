RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation is seeking input to help shape the future of transportation in North Carolina.

The department is in the process of conducting a two-year study to develop its new 30-year strategic transportation plan, called the NC Moves 2050 Plan.

As part of the final phase of the study, the NC Moves 2050 project team has created a survey for the public to weigh in on matters impacting the future of transportation. The survey is now available at ncmoves.gov and can be taken through Feb. 14.

The public is given the opportunity to participate each time the state’s long-range transportation plan is updated, every five to 10 years.

The NC Moves 2050 Plan is focused on creating a more responsive, diverse and inclusive transportation system to keep people and freight moving safely and efficiently across the state.

People can learn more and sign up to receive information throughout the study on the NC Moves 2050 Plan website.

Those who do not speak English, or have a limited ability to read, speak or understand English may receive interpretive services by calling 1-800-481-6494.