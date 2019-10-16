High School Completion Campaign kickoff set

HAMLET – On Tuesday at 10 a.m., Richmond Community College will be launching a three-year High School Completion Campaign kickoff called, “Finish for Your Future” at the Cole Auditorium. This event will announce the campaign goals, efforts and targeted populations.

The Finish for Your Future Campaign is designed to encourage non-high school completers to enter an adult education program with the goal to move students in to college further and faster, help meet the needs of local employers by providing well-qualified employees that possess not only quality skills and credentials, but also workforce credentials.

The campaign is created to increase the high school completion rate in our service area over the next three years. Improving our community’s high school completion rate will have a major impact on the community by both increasing economic development through 21st century workplace training and improving the well-being of the community. Currently, 20% of the population of Richmond County and Scotland County over the age of 25 do not have a high school education.

Current research suggests in 2020, 65% of jobs will require an education and training beyond a high school completion. Studies also show that the fastest growing occupations require education beyond a high school completion. The average high school graduate makes $10,000 more per year than a non-high school graduate. That can result in an increase in lifetime earnings of nearly half a million dollars.

The Finish for Your Future Campaign targets the 20% of the population that is over the age of 25 without a high school education. The campaign will inform the public of the career and workplace skills-focused curriculum to include instruction aimed at directly developing skills and knowledge needed. Skills such as financial literacy, workforce training and micro-credentials will be embedded into the programs instruction.

The campaign will highlight the variety of transfer and career opportunities to include career clusters for students working toward their high school completion. Career clusters will provide students the opportunity to begin exploring their future career and then focus on the skills necessary to earn the necessary credential to become game fully employed in their new career. Scholarship opportunities will be available.

Representatives from both Richmond County and Scotland County have volunteered their passion and commitment to our communities by coming forward to lead efforts in the communities that are served. Joyce McDow will be serving as Scotland County campaign representative and Brian Baucom will be serving as he the campaign representative for Richmond County. These representatives, in partnership with Richmond Community College, will lead efforts for promoting the campaign in civic clubs, board meetings, and public forums.

For information on the Finish for Your Future campaign, contact John Kester, dean of Adult Education & Immured Programs at 910-410-1778 or [email protected]

Kacie Hamby is the assistant director of marketing and communications for Richmond Community College.

