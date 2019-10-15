Schools celebrate attendance achievement

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Schools have a lot of celebrating from a human resources standpoint from the past year — including most schools getting a 97% attendance record for staff.

The Scotland County Board of Education heard the final pieces of data from the End-of-Year Review during its monthly meeting on Monday. Cory Satterfield, assistant superintendent of human resources, told the board that, three years ago, an initiative was started to get the school system to have 97% attendance for certified and non-certified staff. All 11 schools were 96% or above, with eight hitting 97%.

“I’ve got to applaud our teachers, our teacher assistants, our custodians, principals, everybody for doing that,” Satterfield said. “I know everyone has families and things come up but we’re really appreciative of the 97%.”

The schools also did not lose any staff to licensure due to not passing the math K-6 test, but he added that there needs to be more support to the teacher assistants, which was found out through survey questions.

“The second question was, how satisfied are you with PD (professional development) that you are receiving, it was 77%,” Satterfield said. “But if you go back and look I asked beginning teachers about their PD and 90% said yes. So when we talked to the principals we found out we need to support our TAs and our number got lower because we need to give more PD to our TAs, and we have been doing that this year.”

In other business:

— The board approved the Covington Street Elementary property to be transferred to the county so it could continue the transition to be used by Richmond Community College. SEarCH was also fully moved into Covington Street as of Monday.

— Laurel Hill Principal Laura Bailey was recognized as Principal of the Year for the district as was Anne Caudill for being a nominee for the North Carolina School Counselor Association’s School Counselor of the Year, Kelly Harrison, Scotland County Schools Exceptional Children’s Educator of Excellence Award Winner and Richard Ritchey NCCTM Outstanding Secondary Mathematics Teacher for Scotland County.

— Key Player awards were given to Wagram Elementary custodian Arnold Fuller and Wagram Elementary social worker Jennifer Byrd.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_1800.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_1809.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_1803.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_1789.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_1784.jpg