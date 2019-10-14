Gibson man arrested in connection to stabbing

LAURINBURG — Police here arrested a Gibson man in connection with a reported stabbing Sunday.

According to the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to Creedle Street in response to a stabbing. The victim was from Laurinburg and was treated for one stab wound at Scotland Memorial Hospital and was in stable condition.

Michael Goodwin Jr., 25, of Gibson was arrested for the stabbing. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and first degree kidnapping.

Goodwin wasn’t given a bond.

