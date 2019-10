W. Curt Vincent | The Laurinburg Exchange

Stephen Dickens of Laurinburg visited The Laurinburg Exchange office on Monday and presented Staff Writer Katelin Gandee with four winter shirts/sweaters for the newspaper’s Community Giving Drive, an effort to collect needed items for Bahamian college students at Hampton University in Virginia. The effort is a joint project of The Exchange, WLNC radio and State Rep. Garland Pierce.