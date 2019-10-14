Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Produce Market Road reported to the police department on Monday that someone had broken into their vehicle and stole a 9mm pistol valued at $250.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A Maryland resident reported to police Sunday that while at Pitt Street someone stole their Apple iPhone 8 valued at $800.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Columbia, South Carolina, reported to the police department Sunday that while at Walmart someone stole their wallet with identification card and credit card. The suspect used the credit card at several locations in Laurinburg.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — Two houses were damaged Friday evening on McKenzie Street and Alexander Avenue after someone began shooting at a nearby convenience store. There were no reported injuries.

Robbery

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg resident reported to the police department Saturday that a black man wearing a mask robbed him of $45 at the Cash Point ATM at Northside Square.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Iula Brown, 26, of Second Street was arrested Saturday for misdemeanor breaking and entering and communicating threats. She wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Cassie Jenkins, 26, of Laurel Hill was arrested Saturday for assault by pointing a gun, communicating threats and assault with a deadly weapon. She was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Gary Robinson, 50, of Highway 401 was arrested Monday for simple possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was given a $10,000 bond.

