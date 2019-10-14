Early voting begins Wednesday

LAURINBURG — The municipal election voting season is here, with One-Stop Early Voting starting Wednesday.

This year, One-Stop and absentee by mail are only available for Laurinburg and town of Maxton residents. Residents of East Laurinburg, Gibson and Wagram can only vote on Nov. 5.

One-Stop will run through until Nov. 1, Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., at the Scotland County Annex Building Conference Room.

Those who live in Laurinburg and Maxton also have the option of registering to vote at One-Stop only if the Oct. 11 registration was missed.

The deadline to request absentee by mail will be on Oct. 29 by 5 p.m. The requests must be made on the state-approved form found in the Board of Elections office or on the county elections website. Absentee ballots must be returned to the Scotland County Board of Election Office no later than 5 p.m. on Nov. 5 or postmarked by Nov. 5 and received in the Board of Elections office no later than 5 p.m. on Nov. 8.

Precinct locations and closures

— Precinct 1: Scotland County Annex, 231 East Cronly Street, Laurinburg

— Precinct 2: The Learning Center, 420 Stewartsville Road, Laurinburg

— Precinct 3: Scotland Place, 1210 Turnpike Road, Laurinburg

— Precinct 4: South Fire Station, 1547 Hickory Street, Laurinburg

— Precinct 5: Johns Fire Station, voters will vote at Precinct 2

— Precinct 6: East Laurinburg Community Building, Third Street, East Laurinburg

— Precinct 7: Wagram Recreation Center, 24441 Marlboro Street, Wagram

— Precinct 8: Sneads Grove Community Building, voters will vote at Precinct 1

— Precinct 9: Laurel Hill Community Building will not be open

— Precinct 10: Gibson Fire Station, 6280 Gibson Road, Gibson

Begins Wednesdayfor municipal seats