Volunteers needed for tax season at Scotland County Memorial Library

LAURINBURG — “Tax-Aide,” a free, nation-wide AARP Foundation program, is currently seeking volunteers to help low- to moderate-income taxpayers prepare 2019 Federal and North Carolina tax returns for whom the cost of professional tax preparation would be a burden.

“Last year, over 450 state and federal returns were processed by our Tax-Aide volunteers.” commented Leon Gyles, director of the Scotland County Memorial Library.

Previous professional tax prep experience is not necessary. The Scotland County Memorial Library and Raeford Tax-Aide sites need volunteers to serve as either client facilitators or tax preparers.

Training, leading to IRS certification as a tax counselor, will be provided during early January. General familiarity and comfort with standard computer programs and a facility for working with numbers are good indicators of success in that position.

Client facilitators who help clients organize their paperwork and manage the overall flow of client servicing. Volunteers will be asked for a standing commitment to at least one regularly scheduled four- to six-hour shift per week during the tax season.

The program offers a mentally challenging and educational volunteer activity and the satisfaction of helping others in need.

Those interested in volunteering or obtaining additional information should call 910-292-9678 or email Pat Dempsey at [email protected] Additional information also is available at www.aarp.org/taxaide.

