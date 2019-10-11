Sheriff’s cohabitation textcomes under fire by FFRF

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office was recently warned by the Freedom From Religion Foundation over what attorneys with the Wisconsin-based organization saw as “serious legal and unconstitutional issues.” But it’s since become a moot point.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation is a national nonprofit organization which, in short, focuses on protecting the constitutional principle of separation between church and state.

The warning was aimed at a text from Sheriff Ralph Kersey last month to his employees concerning cohabitation.

That text stated: “It will be prohibited for you to live with another while employed at the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office unless you are officially married according to the law and word of God, sisters, brothers, or family by blood. This shall not apply to those whom are currently cohabitating. However, if your current relationship with the other party should cease, you will comply with the new policy change.”

According to attorneys with the FFRF, Kersey’s text to employees stated that the cohabitation policy was “effective immediately.”

“By instating a policy that limits employees’ behavior outside of work to that which you deem to be ‘according to the law and word of God,’ your office unconstitutionally promoted religion and threatens to punish those who believe differently,” FFRF Legal Fellow Brendan Johnson stated in a letter to Kersey.

“This policy rests on archaic notions of biblical morality that have no place dictating modern workplace guidelines,” FFRF Co-President Annie Laurie Gaylor said. “It is a staggering violation of the rights of conscience of every Scotland County Sheriff’s Office employee.”

Kersey on Thursday said he responded to the FFRF’s letter to explain his position.

“I realized using the ‘law and word of God’ might be unfair, regardless of my own beliefs,” he said. “But I also explained to them (the FFRF) that there is and never was an official policy established. Any policy created here comes only after employees are asked to sign a document. This situation went no further than a text.”

Kersey said he recently met with employees to “clear the air and let them know this would go no further.”

“I wanted them to know that we would continue to operate as we always have and as other agencies in the state do,” Kersey said.

For its part, the FFRF on Thursday appeared to be satisfied.

”If he has since rescinded this policy, that would address our concerns,” said Patrick Elliott, senior counsel with the FFRF. “Of course, regardless of any written policies, Sheriff Kersey may not discriminate against employees in contravention of state and federal laws.”

