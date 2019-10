The Exchange and WLNC is collecting items for 45 Bahamian college students at Hampton University. Items needed include winter coats, sweaters, sweatshirts, gloves, toboggans, gift cards, personal hygiene items, socks and international phone cards. Items can be dropped off through Oct. 31 at The Exchange office, 915 S. Main St., between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or at First United Methodist Church on Atkinson Street, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

