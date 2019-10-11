Sparking students’ safety

LAURINBURG —Youngsters in Scotland County had the opportunity to learn about what firefighters do to protect them, as well as how to prevent fires and stay safe during a fire — all part of the Laurinburg Fire Department’s visit to State Line Children’s World School in Laurinburg on Thursday.

The visit helped to promote National Fire Prevention Week.

Visiting with the Pre-K students were Jonathan Lemmond and Tyler Marston, who serve as engineers with the city’s fire department.

According to State Line Children’s World School owner Davina M. DeBerry, Lemmond explained the duties of firefighters and also discussed what emergency number kids should call for help, the importance of smoke detectors, as well as the importance of practicing fire drills with their family at home.

One of the highlights of the day came when the students were given a tour of a fire truck and were allowed to hear the truck’s siren.

“Thank you to the Laurinburg Fire Department,” DeBerry said. “We appreciate your dedication to providing safety and assurance to our community.”

Before the two firefighters left the school, they were presented with pictures drawn by the student to say “thank-you” for the visit.

City firefighters visit withPre-K youngsters duringFire Prevention Week