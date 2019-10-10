Nelson shares WWII items with St. Andrews students

Courtesy photo Thomas Nelson showing WWII equipment to St. Andrews University history students. Courtesy photo Thomas Nelson showing WWII equipment to St. Andrews University history students.

LAURINBURG — A recent return to St. Andrews where he was a history major brought Thomas Nelson back to share his knowledge of World War II equipment used during the war.

The class, WW2 in Europe—HIS 315, is taught by Valerie Austin.

Nelson, who was in the Army while an undergraduate at St. Andrews, brought materials that pertained to German, United States, Russian, French and British forces. “Each piece of equipment I brought in provided insight on how they functioned, their weight, how they were produced, and the roles of the weapons. I believe pictures, videos, and readings can only give a rough understanding on how history is portrayed, but having actual first-hand understanding provides more vivid pictures to an individual.”

“My perspective is that I am working on preserving history and being able to provide hands on experiences to give individuals the ability to touch, feel, and see first hand,” he said.

His items were diverse and included letters from prisoners of war, uniforms, medals and weapons.

Nelson explained the differences in the equipment on craftsmanship and their reliability during the war using accounts from soldiers’ perspectives from their experiences. Students were able to feel the weight of the materials of the uniform to gain a perspective on how much gear and equipment they would have to carry during WW2.

Currently an E-5 and still serving since 2004, deployments have taken him to Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait and Kosovo.

Austin added, “Students appreciated the opportunity to see the materials related to our coursework, and to gain a sense of the war from the material culture of individual soldiers and civilians.”