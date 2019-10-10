Fall family safety tips for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists

RALEIGH – As nights grow longer and days get shorter, the N.C. Department of Transportation is offering important safety tips to keep your family safe as the seasons change.
Remember to:
— Always watch for children
— Pay special attention to children near bus stops
— Look out for trick-or-treaters on Halloween
— Remind children about how to safely cross the street and watch for cars
— Look out for bicyclists and pedestrians
— Remember to always wear reflective gear while biking or running
— Drivers should share the road with bicyclists and pedestrians
— Be aware of deer and wildlife
— Pay attention when driving near wood-lined areas
— Stay alert as wildlife are most active at dusk and dawn
— Use your headlights during morning and evening hours
— If you are in doubt, keep your headlights on
— Remember to turn on your headlights when using your windshield wipers
— For your safety and others, never take pictures while driving
— While often inviting, never take pictures on train tracks or bridges
— Always buckle up — Every person. Every seat. Every time.
For information on all these programs and initiatives, visit the safety page on NCDOT.gov/.