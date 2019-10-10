Fall family safety tips for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists

RALEIGH – As nights grow longer and days get shorter, the N.C. Department of Transportation is offering important safety tips to keep your family safe as the seasons change.

Remember to:

— Always watch for children

— Pay special attention to children near bus stops

— Look out for trick-or-treaters on Halloween

— Remind children about how to safely cross the street and watch for cars

— Look out for bicyclists and pedestrians

— Remember to always wear reflective gear while biking or running

— Drivers should share the road with bicyclists and pedestrians

— Be aware of deer and wildlife

— Pay attention when driving near wood-lined areas

— Stay alert as wildlife are most active at dusk and dawn

— Use your headlights during morning and evening hours

— If you are in doubt, keep your headlights on

— Remember to turn on your headlights when using your windshield wipers

— For your safety and others, never take pictures while driving

— While often inviting, never take pictures on train tracks or bridges

— Always buckle up — Every person. Every seat. Every time.

For information on all these programs and initiatives, visit the safety page on NCDOT.gov/.