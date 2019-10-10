Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Spruce Street reported to police on Tuesday that someone had broken in through a back bedroom window and stole a PlayStation 4, controller and game as well as a TV totaling $750.

LAURINBURG —Tobacco House on South Main Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had broken in through the bathroom window and stole five cartons of cigarettes, Glock handgun totaling and cash $810.

LAURINBURG — Flowers & Friends on South Main Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had attempted to break into the business by prying off the door handle from the back door causing $45 damage.

Larceny

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Cameron Drive reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 1 that unknown persons had broken into her vehicle and stole a pocketbook valued at $100.

LAUREL HILL — Laurel Hill Church of God of Prophecy on Morgan Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 2 that someone had broken into a vehicle on the property and stole a bone handle knife, military ops knife, harbor freight wench and miscellaneous tools valued at $210.

LAURINBURG — Lowe’s Home Improvement reported to police on Wednesday that a black male in a black hoodie stole a $245 inflatable. The store also reported another incident where an unknown person stole a drill combo and turtle totaling $710.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Anson Avenue reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone caused $50 to the window screens by cutting them.

Assault

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg resident reported to the police department Wednesday that she was attacked by four unknown women on South Main Street causing her minor injuries.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — DeAngelo Cummings, 30, of Elliot Drive for assault on a female, communicating threats and second degree trespassing. He wasn’t given a bond.

