Police identify body found in ditch

Deal Deal

LUMBERTON — Police have identified the man whose body was found Wednesday in a ditch near Lumberton High School, and say that “there were no obvious signs of foul play” in his death.

According to police Capt. Terry Parker, the man has been identified as 41-year-old Wilbert Deal. Parker said that Deal had listed himself as being homeless on Oct. 4. Parker said that it does not appear that Deal’s body had been in the ditch for very long.

An autopsy will be done to try to determine the exact cause of death.

According to Parker, at about 11:49 a.m. Wednesday police were called after a passerby saw the body in a drainage ditch on Fayetteville Road near Aldi’s. Officers found Deal lying face down in water in the ditch, which was on the Linkhaw Road side of Aldi’s. .

If anyone has information concerning this incident they should contact Detectives Paula McMillan or Evan Whitley at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.

Deal https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_web1_wilbert-deal.jpg Deal