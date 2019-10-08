700 pounds of litter off the streets

LAURINBURG — There were 80 participants across Scotland County last week picking up hundreds of pounds of trash for the annual Fall Litter Sweep.

More than 700 pounds of litter was collected by the 10 teams participating from Sept. 20 to Oct. 5. This year the Smithfield Team collected the most litter, totaling 469 pounds from Turnpike Road and Blue Woods Road. In second place was Myra Stone’s Team called the Garbage Pail kids.

“It was slow starting out getting participants this year, but as it got closer we got more signups,” said Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chris English. “Overall, we had a good turnout of people and picked up a good amount of litter off the roads.”

The GREEN Team has two annual litter sweeps in the spring and fall. This spring more than 4,000 pounds of trash was collected by 17 teams.

“The people who partake in the sweep every year look forward to it and they take pride in their neighborhoods,” English said. “But this isn’t just something that has to be done twice a year it can be done anytime someone wants to clean up their areas. The Chamber always has gloves and vests for people to use and the recycling centers don’t charge for people to bring in litter.”

Besides the annual litter sweeps, the GREEN Team works in the community to promote beautification as well as more green living and business practices. This includes working with children to establish an importance of not littering — along with the importance of recycling and environmental sustainability through the GREEN School Jam that is held in the spring.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_1-Copy.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_SweepMAIN.jpg

More than 700 pounds of litter ispicked up during Fall Litter Sweep