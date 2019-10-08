Cotton Festival will unfold on Saturday

The Exchange file photo Some of the activities and offerings during the day Saturday will be craft vendors, antique tractors, a mule-powered cotton gin, antique car display, an old-timey fair, free pony rides, live music, clogging, wagon rides, tours of the John Blue House, food vendors, face painting, restored saw mill and log tobacco barn, old-timey games for children and much more. The Exchange file photo Some of the activities and offerings during the day Saturday will be craft vendors, antique tractors, a mule-powered cotton gin, antique car display, an old-timey fair, free pony rides, live music, clogging, wagon rides, tours of the John Blue House, food vendors, face painting, restored saw mill and log tobacco barn, old-timey games for children and much more.

LAURINBURG — Saturday will be a big day around the grounds of the historic John Blue House in Laurinburg, now known as the Rural Heritage Center.

The John Blue Cotton Festival will run 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offer visitors a wide variety of activities, including some that are new to the event, which is celebrating its 36th anniversary.

But perhaps the biggest change is that the Cotton Festival will be only a one-day event this year.

Part of the reason for cutting down the festival from a two-day event is because the event had to be canceled in both 2016 and 2018 because of Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Florence, so organizers thought focusing on just the one day might be easier.

“We’ll be packing a lot into the one day,” said Clyde Marsh, an organizer. “Some things have been eliminated, like the church service, but there are some new things too.”

The biggest of those is the chili cook-off, which will give area chili chefs an opportunity to present their best recipes to the public.

Some of the activities and offerings during the day Saturday will be craft vendors, antique tractors, a mule-powered cotton gin, antique car display, an old-timey fair, free pony rides, live music, clogging, wagon rides, tours of the John Blue House, food vendors, face painting, restored saw mill and log tobacco barn, old-timey games for children and much more.

“We are hoping for a big crowd to come support the John Blue House,” Marsh said.

Admission to the John Blue Cotton Festival is $5 for ages 6 and up.

The Rural Heritage Center is located at 13040 X Way Road in Laurinburg. For information, call 910-706-1456 or go online at www.johnbluefestival.com.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

The Exchange file photo Some of the activities and offerings during the day Saturday will be craft vendors, antique tractors, a mule-powered cotton gin, antique car display, an old-timey fair, free pony rides, live music, clogging, wagon rides, tours of the John Blue House, food vendors, face painting, restored saw mill and log tobacco barn, old-timey games for children and much more. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_CottonFest.jpg The Exchange file photo Some of the activities and offerings during the day Saturday will be craft vendors, antique tractors, a mule-powered cotton gin, antique car display, an old-timey fair, free pony rides, live music, clogging, wagon rides, tours of the John Blue House, food vendors, face painting, restored saw mill and log tobacco barn, old-timey games for children and much more.

One-day event will feature a newchili cook-off, plenty of activities