Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Monday that while staying at the Quality Inn $200 was taken from his room.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Douglas Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone stole their 2002 Ford Taurus valued at $1,500.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — An abandoned business on South Main Street was vandalized Monday with $500 damages from spray paint and window screens cut out.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to a vandalism at the high school Tuesday after a student punched a window causing $500 damage and hurting themselves. No charges were filed on the teenager.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg resident reported to the police department on Monday someone used his information to make $1,200 in purchases at various locations.