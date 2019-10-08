Allen: Scotia Village looking to grow

W. Curt Vincent | The Laurinburg Exchange Allen Johnson, executive director at Scotia Village, spoke to the Rotary Club on Tuesday. W. Curt Vincent | The Laurinburg Exchange Allen Johnson, executive director at Scotia Village, spoke to the Rotary Club on Tuesday.

LAURINBURG — Scotia Village boasts of 240 residents, about 169 of whom are independent. Both numbers are thought to be historical highs for the 66-acre community in Laurinburg.

On Tuesday, Allen Johnson, executive director of Scotia Village and Rotary Club member, gave a presentation to the club about the facility’s present and future.

He began by touting some of Scotia Village’s highlights, which include receiving the 2019 Community Service Award from Leading Age NC; the Holleran Choice Community for Resident Engagement; and the Holleran Highest Honors for Assisted Living.

He also stated that Scotia Village has resident from 18 states, all of whom are served in one way or another by 180 employees — which represents a payroll of $5.5 million. He added that numerous community organizations utilize Scotia Village’s facilities, indoors and outdoors, for meetings, seminars, banquets and other events.

“Our overall mission is to honor God by enriching the lives and touching the hearts of those we serve,” Johnson said. “That includes our residents, employees and extended community.”

He stated that Scotia Village has a three-pronged plan for the future that includes:

— Re-imagining health care

“We used to be set up much like a hospital, which was efficient — but we aren’t a hospital,” Johnson said. “So we wanted more of a residential feel.”

That moved the facility leaders to create more intimate residences within the main building that included a kitchen area and living room area for each of four separate halls — as well as a main community space.

— Tartan Place Courtyard

“We will create a serene setting with gardens, gazebo, water feature, pergola and walkways,” Johnson said. “And we hope it’s finished by the end of the year.

“We expect this to be a big enhancement for our residents,” he added.

— Master Plan

The effort was started in 2018 with focus groups. Johnson said the plan calls for new areas to add independent residences, expanding facilities with a gym space, larger aerobics space and potentially a pub and craft space.

“This is all just in the planning stages, but we continue to look for ways to grow,” Johnson said. “Out core values are what drive us in this effort.”

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

W. Curt Vincent | The Laurinburg Exchange Allen Johnson, executive director at Scotia Village, spoke to the Rotary Club on Tuesday. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Rotary1.jpg W. Curt Vincent | The Laurinburg Exchange Allen Johnson, executive director at Scotia Village, spoke to the Rotary Club on Tuesday.

Facility currently houses more than 200 residents