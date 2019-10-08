Countydiscusses School Floor Law

Ivey Ivey

LAURINBURG — Since 1963, the Scotland County Board of Commissioners haas followed the School Floor Law that dictates a formula for the county on how much the school district should receive in funding.

On Monday, Commissioner Tim Ivey brought a draft resolution to the monthly meeting to change a paragraph out of the bill about having the funding formula.

“I feel like it isn’t needed anymore,” Ivey said. “We have the Liaison Committee that’s working well for the school … by no means am I saying we go across the board and cut the funding to the school.”

Ivey added that, this year, if they use the formula from the 2001 revision, the county is funding more than the floor calls for. Even if the commissioners did decide to pass the resolution Ivey added that it might not even get passed by the governor or representatives.

“We’re the only one in the state that has to be told what to do in that,” Ivey said. “I take that as an offense that we can’t manage our own duties well enough to cover that funding.”

Commissioner Whit Gibson added that, though many others aren’t mandated by the state, most counties have a funding formula that is agreed upon.

Chairman Bob Davis asked that the voting on the issue be postponed until the Liaison Committee meeting to see if the Board of Education is on board with the idea. Davis also told WLNC he wants the board attorney to look at the resolution as well.

“My feeling is we need to get Ed, our attorney, to look at it and be sure exactly what we want to put in the resolution because the way the thing is written now if we go above or below a certain number we can lose more than we can gain,” Davis said. “I just want to make sure we are where we ought to be and the thing is exactly right.”

The commissioners did not vote on the topic Monday and the issue was tabled.

In other business:

— Commissioners approved the demolition of two-thirds of the upper part of Laurel Hill Community Center. The demolition will include the auditorium, the building attached to it and the gym due to mold issues that have occurred since Hurricane Florence flooded the building last year. The part of the building with several classrooms that are used as a voting site will remain at the location.

Commissioner Ivey wants county to have more control