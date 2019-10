Courtesy photo

The Pilot Club of Laurinburg recently honored Judy Fageol as the Pilot International Founder’s Ambassador for her outstanding work with the Dementia Alliance and other community service projects. Pictured, from left to right, are Betty Barrett, president; Judy Fageol, Founder’s Ambassdor; Danny Russell, presenter of the award; and Ramona Wright, program speaker and the Founder’s Fund representative.