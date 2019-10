PINEHURST — The following parents have authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst:

— Adam Cory Clark and Sara Elizabeth Pevey, Laurinburg, a daughter, Mia Kori Clark on Sept. 11

— Courtney McPherson, Laurel Hill, a son, Kayden Mitchell Hunt on Sept. 18

— Shelby McCormick Purvis and Jonathan Matthew Purvis, Wagram, a daughter, Charlotte Rose Purvis on Sept. 26