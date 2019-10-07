City phone lines down

LAURINBURG–The main phone line for the Consumer Billing Department, along with other City departments, is experiencing failed connectivity at this time.

The network has been tested and it was found that this issue is with our provider. AT&T has been contacted and their crews have been dispatched to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Updates will be provided as to the status of this repair along with any timeline received from AT&T as to the approximate time needed to bring the phone line back online.

We apologize for any inconvenience and thankyoufor your patienceand understandingas we work with our provider to correct this issue.