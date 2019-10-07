Optimist prepare for fall plate sale

The Exchange file photo The Optimist Club’s fall Family Plate Sale will be held at Optimist Park with dine-in, drive-thru and delivery options available. Lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and dinner will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. The Exchange file photo The Optimist Club’s fall Family Plate Sale will be held at Optimist Park with dine-in, drive-thru and delivery options available. Lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and dinner will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

LAURINBURG — Those looking for lunch or dinner plans Wednesday don’t need to look any further than the Optimist Club of Laurinburg’s fall Family Plate Sale.

The plate sale will be held at Optimist Park with dine-in, drive-thru and delivery options available. Lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and dinner will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Starting around 1979, the plate sale originally only served fish but now has extended to sell shrimp and chicken, as well. Everything is fresh and hand-breaded on-site and each plate comes complete with hush puppies, the club’s famous coleslaw and a cookie.

“For those who want 10 or more plates we do deliver they just have to get in touch with an Optimist member,” said Optimist member Ron Riggins. “For those who dine-in we have iced tea available as well as the option for all you can eat or a combo plate but for those who are getting to-go the drive-thru line can get really long but it usually only takes five to eight minutes to get through.”

Riggins said that the club is hoping to sell between 2,000 to 2,300 plates during the two time periods. He added that he’s hoping people will come out to enjoy the good food.

“It’s a tradition at this point,” Riggins said. “We want people to come out and enjoy great food but also to help us with our cause of being a positive influence for kids here… 80% of the proceeds go directly to our softball and baseball programs.”

The plates are $8 apiece and can be bought on-site or in advance from an Optimist member.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

The Exchange file photo The Optimist Club’s fall Family Plate Sale will be held at Optimist Park with dine-in, drive-thru and delivery options available. Lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and dinner will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_FishFry.jpg The Exchange file photo The Optimist Club’s fall Family Plate Sale will be held at Optimist Park with dine-in, drive-thru and delivery options available. Lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and dinner will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m.