Church Community Services of Scotland County receives Two Cents a Meal grant

LAURINBURG — Recognized as an agency dedicated to reducing hunger and helping neighbors in need, Church Community Services of Scotland County has been awarded a Two Cents a Meal grant totaling $1,500 to purchase food for those in need.

This dollar amounts equates to more than 7,500 pounds of food when purchased through its partner, the Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina in Aberdeen.

Since 1989, Church Community Services has been on the front line in helping others through times of crisis through their food pantry, clothing closet, or financial assistance program. With the help of many private individuals and businesses, churches, and other donors across our county and region, more than 30,000 people will be fed, clothed, or receive financial assistance this year.

“This is a great place to love other, and to be loved” shared Robert Macy, executive director.

For information, check out their website https://scccs2016.wordpress.com/, Facebook page “Church Community Services of Scotland County”, or stop by the center. Located directly across from the Laurinburg Post Ooffice at 108 S. Gill St., the hours of operation are Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.