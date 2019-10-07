Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Raleigh Street reported to the police department on Saturday that someone had busted out the back windshield of their 2002 Infiniti. Nothing was reported missing from the vehicle.

LAURINBURG — Three vehicles on Charles Drives were broken into Sunday, according to police reports. Two of the vehicles had nothing taken while the third had $50 in coins taken. There was no damage done to any of the vehicles.

LAURINBURG — Family Dollar on South Main Street reported to the police department on Monday that a light skinned male with a white bandanna covering his face pried open the front door to the store and stole an $89 prepaid cell phone.

Larceny

LAURINBURG —A resident of Raeford reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had stolen his 2016 moped while it was parked at Dickson Street.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Park Drive reported to the police department on Friday that the Cadillac DeVille had both left side windows busted out.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Foraker Street reported to the police department on Saturday that someone had caused $100 damage to the glass storm door.

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Boulevard reported to the police department on Saturday that $250 damage was done to their 1998 Ford Windstar.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Geneva Street reported to the police department on Saturday that $85 damage was done to their mailbox.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — John Locklear II, 28, of Rockingham was arrested Friday for possession of a stolen vehicle, larceny, and conspiracy. He was given a $15,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Lauren Smith, 28, of Rockingham was arrested Friday for larceny and conspiracy. She was given a $9,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Kevin Locklear, 24, of Laurel Hill was arrested Friday for larceny and conspiracy. He was given a $7,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Jason Packer, 39, McRae Street was arrested Saturday for an order for arrest for failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $10,200 bond.

LAURINBURG — Hilton Buchanan, 67, of Fayetteville Street was arrested Sunday for indecent liberties with a child. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Jason Bruitt, 32, of Blenheim, South Carolina was arrested Monday for possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of schedule II controlled substance and carrying concealed firearm. Hr was given a $15,000 bond.

