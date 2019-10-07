Shooting at get-together injures one

LAURINBURG — A get-together Friday turned violent at a house on Wooster Street after two individuals faced off with guns and shots were fired.

According to Laurinburg Police Det. Jeremy White, the residence on Wooster Street and a Buick were damaged during the gunfire. The report stated that, during the get-together, 29-year-old LaQuan Wilson of McLaughlin Road came to the residence and had a verbal exchange with the homeowner.

Wilson then produced a handgun and the homeowner pulled out a weapon as well. Both fired at each other, with the homeowner striking Wilson in the leg, according to Det. White.

The homeowner was not charged and White said he likely will not face any charges, but Wilson was arrested and charged with numerous charges. Those charges include assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony conspiracy, firing a weapon into an occupied vehicle, firing a firearm into the city limits, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and going armed to the terror of the people.

He was given a $252,500 bond.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Wilson-1.jpg

Homeowner shoots assailant in leg