Scotland DSS receives grant for re-entry program

LAURINBURG — A $150,000 grant from the NC Department of Public Safety will allow the Scotland County Department of Social Services to administer a local re-entry program focused on those who are incarcerated or have been reintroduced into society.

“This is an excellent opportunity for those re-entering Scotland County after incarceration,” Monnie English, re-entry program supervisor in Scotland County, said. “We hope to work with participants to become productive citizens and, in turn, reduce recidivism and victimization.”

According to the state’s Re-entry Action Plan published in February 2018, “the purpose of this plan is to facilitate a better transition from incarceration or community supervision (i.e., probation, post-release, or parole) back into society by coordinating existing resources, identifying resource gaps, and advocating on behalf of individuals with criminal records. To develop and implement this plan, DACJJ is building formal partnerships with state and local agencies, non-profit and community-based organizations, and key stakeholders to sustain these efforts through community engagement and ownership.”

English explained that the Scotland County Re-Entry Program will bring together stakeholders and community partners who can assist and provide resources, all through the guidance of a case manager assigned to participants.

She added that the county currently has a case manager, Treandis Damon, and will be hiring a re-entry coordinator at some point in the future. English will supervise Damon and oversee the program for DSS.

