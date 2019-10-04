Tillis, sheriffs discuss bill to hold sanctuary cities accountable

Tillis Tillis

ASHEBORO – On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) held a roundtable at Randolph Community College with sheriffs from across North Carolina to discuss the Justice for Victims of Sanctuary Cities Act, legislation introduced by Tillis that would hold sanctuary jurisdictions accountable for failing to comply with lawful detainer and release notification requests made by federal authorities.

Last month, WBTV reported that nearly 500 illegal immigrants have been released from North Carolina jails in the last 10 months after local sheriffs refused to comply with detainer requests made by ICE. The illegal immigrants who have been released include people charged with sex offenses, kidnapping, arson and homicide.

Tillis’ legislation creates a private right of civil action for the victims of sanctuary jurisdictions, allowing them to bring an action for compensatory damages against the sanctuary jurisdiction as a result of a violent crime committed by an illegal immigrant.

“It’s pretty straightforward,” Tillis said Wednesday. “If you are a law enforcement agency or a county or a city that has a sanctuary policy and you refuse to cooperate with federal authorities who have issued detainer orders for people that are in your jail, and that person gets released, and they harm somebody, that citizen is vested with victim’s rights and they can sue the city or the county or the governmental entity that did it.”

Tillis said that according to the sheriffs of the eight counties represented at the meeting, zero undocumented immigrants in those county jails had been arrested purely for illegal border crossing.

“These are people that committed a crime after they violated our border laws,” he said. “If the sanctuary cities say these are all innocent people and they’re not hurting anybody, then they have nothing to worry about.”

Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page agreed with Tillis, saying, “I truly believe removing criminal offenders and turning them over to ICE if they are here illegally would make our country safer.”

