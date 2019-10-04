Police investigating shooting on Douglas Street

LAURINBURG — Police officers and EMS responded to Douglas Street on Wednesday in response to a shooting that injured an elderly woman.

according to the report, police say three individuals were sitting inside the home when the gun shots began around 10:15 p.m. The home is located near the intersection of Douglas and Harrison streets.

According to Laurinburg Police Capt. Chris Young, when the shooting began, a projectile came through a window in the home and grazed the arm of an 85-year-old woman. She was transported to the hospital for the injury, which was listed as minor, and then released.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Investigators continue to investigate the incident and ask that anyone with information contact the Laurinburg Police Department and ask for the Detective Division.

Grazed by bullet in the arm