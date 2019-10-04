Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sunset Drive reported to police on Wednesday that two wallets were stolen out of his 2011 Nissan Frontier containing personal information, including a drivers license along with credit and debit cards. He also told officers that the debit card had been used in Laurinburg.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Johns Road reported to the police department on Thursday that someone had broken into her 2011 Chevy Impala and stole a wallet with personal information and a debit card. The card was reportedly used to make purchases around Laurinburg.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Asheville Street reported to police on Thursday that she had given her daughter her debit card and her daughter refused to give the card back and was making purchases without permission on the card.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Turnpike Road reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had used her information to spend $85.35 at different locations in Laurinburg.

DWI

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Hall Street on Wednesday in reference to a motor vehicle collision where a vehicle hit a parked car at the Laurinburg Housing Authority. Upon arrival, officers found the driver to be 45-year-old Latrelle Sloan of Raleigh, who was on the ground nearby. He was transported to the hospital for minor injuries. Sloan was under the influence of an unknown impairing substance and was cited for driving while license revoked and driving while impaired.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Avery Turner, 31, of Wagram Street was arrested Wednesday for second-degree trespassing. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Nieen Gaston, 18, of Wagram Street was arrested Thursday for failure to appear warrants for assault inflicting serious injury. He was given a $10,000 bond.

Correction

On Wednesday it was reported that Gina Quick of Crestline Road was arrested for possession of stolen property and released on a written promise to appear on Tuesday. Quick was not arrested but given a citation on Monday.

