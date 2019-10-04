Coltrane Edu-tainment Festival slated for Saturday

HAMLET — The 11th Indoor John W. Coltrane Music Edu-tainment Festival will be held Saturday at 1935 Ghio Osborne Road, Wayman Chapel’s Faith Center, in Hamlet.

Beginning at noon and running until 6 p.m., the festival celebrates the roots and talents of the North Carolina Sandhills and the South Carolina PeeDee regions.

Visitors will experience family friendly ballads, beach, blues ands bluegrass as well as classical, country, folk, funk, gospel, go-go, hip hop jazz and other musical genres.

According to organizer Gerard Morrison, the festival is where regional education meets entertainment. “We hope to polish the diamonds in our own backyard,” Morrison said. “We connect people to ideas and to opportunities and we highlight the rural royalty who are paragons of their practice in leadership, sports/entertainment, media, government, community building, law and the arts in both Carolinas.”

According to Morrison, this year will focus on female performers and vendors as well as the late Alice McLeod Coltrane, John Coltrane’s wife.

While highlighting the local talent in the region, Morrison noted visitors will learn about some of the region’s most recognized native sons and daughters.

“We will engage, educate, entertain, inform, inspire and motivate all attendees to do more,” Morrison said. “Children will be inspired to dream higher, parents will better appreciate the rich heritage of this region and elders will be proud of their progeny.”

The indoor event will include exhibits on education, health, environment, technology business as well as military concerns.

“We use the arts to bring people together in a positive, fun and exciting learning environment,” Morrison said. He noted the festival’s chief objective is to connect people to ideas, to opportunities.

The late Coltrane, a native of Hamlet, was born September 23and would celebrate his 93rd birthday.

For information contact Gerard Morrison at 347-286-8742 or [email protected]