This year’s Insanitarium: Welcome to the Badlands

MAXTON— Halloween is just around the corner and Scotland County Parks and Recreation, along with the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce, are preparing for the third annual haunted house — this time with a twist and a new location.

This year the Insanitarium is going into the Badlands for the haunted house. Those hoping to avoid clowns like Pennywise or puppets like Jigsaw will likely still see the haunted house classics lurking in dark corners, but this year guests have the opportunity to shoot their fears with zombie paintball.

“I’m not a haunted house guy, so this gives people another option,” said Jeff Maley, recreation coordinator for Parks and Rec. “It is another group for us to market towards. Don’t want a haunted house? That’s fine, you can shoot zombies and fight back.”

The new location for the haunted house on Airbase Road is the perfect location to have not only the paintball, but also use more equipment. Since the location is rural, there are no noise ordinances.

“Part of the experience is the trip to and from the haunted house,” Maley said. “It’s like a road trip and, with this being out in the middle of nowhere, it will contribute to that experience.”

Chamber Executive Director Chris English added that it’s the location that inspired the theme of the Badlands.

“The environment is very secluded, then all of a sudden you see these huge old airplanes — it just reminded me of some post-apocalyptic movie and the Badlands had a ring to it,” English said. “So people should be looking forward to cannibals, killer clowns and zombies.”

Besides the haunted house, there will be concessions and movies for those who venture out but who might not want to partake in either of the activities.

”It’s going to be a safe and fun environment,” English said. “But our goal is to scare you.”

Since the haunted house began two years ago, it has been moved to a new location each year. First it was set up at the old Wagram Prison and, last year, it was in downtown Laurinburg — but organizers are hoping it might stay put from now on.

“Location-wise, this is a location we can go to year after year,” said Parks and Rec Director Bryan Graham. “We were fortunate enough that the Gryphon Group was willing to work with us … we feel like it’s important for us to find a home for the event and we feel like this location offers that.”

Graham added that this year’s haunted house wouldn’t be possible without the help of Gryphon Group, since they are not only allowing them to use the location but also providing the paintball equipment. English added thanks to the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport and Charlotte Aircraft Corporation for help and support as well.

“The partnership with Gryphon Group is awesome,” Graham said. “The things that they’re doing for us, to let us host this event there it’s the definition of collaboration. It wouldn’t be possible without some of the equipment they’re giving us; they deserve a lot of credit.”

Parks and Recreation will also offer various giveaways leading up to the event for people to win tickets. With the hash-tag of InsanitariumChallenge, there will be fun videos for people to submit to be chosen as well as other challenges for the possibility to win some of the 10 tickets that will be up for grabs.

English said that each year the event has new additions and is growing, as well as getting better, so he’s encouraging the community to come check it out.

“We don’t advertise that this is going to be the scariest haunted house, but the proceeds are going back into the community,” Graham said. “The proceeds are split between Parks and Rec and the Chamber, so this event is not only fun but it’s beneficial to the community.”

The event will be on Oct. 18, 19, 25 and 26 from 8 p.m. to midnight at 15220 Airbase Road in Maxton. Tickets are $10 per activity or $20 per activity for a fast-pass. Tickets can be purchased on-site or in advance online at https://app.hauntpay.com/events/insanitarium.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1__DSC9103.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1__DSC9115.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1__DSC9090.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1__DSC9097.jpg