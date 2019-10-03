FB blocks may set mayor up for lawsuits

LAURINBURG — A 2017 Loudon County, Virginia, court case (Davidson vs. Loudoun County Board of Supervisors) prompted a federal court ruling that same year stating it is unlawful for elected officials to block any resident from their Facebook account because of “viewpoint discrimination.”

The basis for the lawsuit hinged on the fact that Brian C. Davidson, the plaintiff, thought the Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis J. Randall violated his First Amendment rights when she blocked him from commenting on her social media site.

“Indeed, the suppression of critical commentary regarding elected officials is the quintessential form of viewpoint discrimination against which the First Amendment guards,” U.S. District Judge James C. Cacheris explained in his decision. “By prohibiting (the) plaintiff from participating in her online forum because she took offense at his claim that her colleagues in the county government had acted unethically, (the) defendant committed a cardinal sin under the First Amendment.”

According to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, the interactive portion of a public official’s Facebook page is a “public forum” and “an official cannot block people from it because of the opinions they hold” because it violates the Constitution.

Scotland County residents are facing much the same type of First Amendment discrimination when it comes to the Facebook account of Laurinburg Mayor Matthew Block.

By his own admission — posted on Block’s Facebook account on Aug. 9 — “I blocked about 500 people …” and followed that with the reasoning … “sick of these cruel and judgmental and hypocritical so-called ‘Christians!’”

Earlier that month he posted to his Facebook account: “I have the few county commissioners who use FB blocked.”

Recently, the mayor further explained his reasons for blocking residents from his Facebook account.

“I don’t block anyone unless they’re making untrue comments or they are making personal attacks,” Block said.

However, the mayor has continually used his Facebook page to post untrue information and attack local government and school officials, residents, businesses, churches and other county leaders. He did, however, admit that elected officials should make their Facebook accounts available to residents.

“Absolutely, if they’re conducting city business, people should have access to their Facebook pages,” Block said.

When he was told about the law that makes it a federal violation of the First Amendment for an elected official to block a resident from their social media account, Block claimed he wasn’t aware of it. He shared that he has heard from people that he isn’t allowed to block people from Facebook due to a court case, but added that he isn’t familiar with that law.

That law was recently fortified in a North Carolina court case (Packingham v. North Carolina), in which the court asserted that social media may now be “the most important” modern forum “for the exchange of views.”

According to ProPublica — an independent, nonprofit newsroom that produces investigative journalism — when the administrator of a public Facebook page or social media account blocks an account, the blocked user can no longer comment on posts, (which) “can create an inaccurate public image of support for government policies.”

The ACLU has also recently taken on the topic.

“These cases help to ensure that our First Amendment rights remain protected as our democracy increasingly moves online,” wrote Vera Eidelman, ACLU staff attorney, in January. “The fact that a public official disagrees with you on an issue doesn’t mean (he or she) can silence you. Indeed, it means the opposite — and that holds true whether you’re speaking out in a public park, at a town hall meeting, or on a Facebook page.”

The Davidson vs. Loudoun County Board of Supervisors court case set a precedent for action by those residents who have been blocked by Mayor Block, and it has been upheld on appeal. Information obtained from lawyers.com states individuals who want to pursue potential lawsuits against an elected official for blocking them from a social media account should contact a civil rights attorney to discuss the options — which could range from an individual lawsuit to a class action lawsuit with multiple plaintiffs.

W. Curt Vincent and Katelin Gandee can be reached at 910-506-3023 or 910-506-3171.

Bock admits to blocking at least 500 area residents from his account