Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange

The Knights of Columbus No. 9030 held a fish fry Thursday at St. Mary Catholic Church on South Main Street in Laurinburg. Volunteers prepared the plates with flounder, hushpuppies and coleslaw for the hundreds of local residents who came out to support. The fish fry has been held for 20 years and the proceeds are used to benefit children in the community.