County sets its goals

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Commissioners held its 2019 Strategic Planning Session on Wednesday and, within the meeting, the board discussed the goals and plans for the future of the county government and the process of continuing to build the county.

According to County Manager Kevin Patterson, the board’s major focal points were education, economic development, workforce and infrastructures.

“We are going to have more conversation about the (plans), this is probably more of a starting point,” he said.

Commissioners are planning on working with the educational system to have resources available to the community so they can expand their own economic abilities. The board also hopes to help those within the community with the opportunity to start a small business in areas like at the community college campus. Patterson said there are people who could help with job training and any technical assistance needed.

Patterson added that this experience can help bring awareness to the educational opportunities for children and adults for career readiness.

The county also hopes to give more focus more on the infrastructures like water, sewers, roads and universal access that is also affordable.

Patterson added that commissioners hope to work with the state utility regulations to bring more private parties into a market.

The Board of Commissioners are also planning to continue their relationship with the community so that there are “realistic expectations from both ways.” They plan to work on communicating more with community members so that community members are informed about what the county is doing. They hope by achieving this goal, more community members will get involved.

The board discussed looking at a land used plan update and they are still planning to develop the minimum housing code standard and improving housing opportunities. After Hurricane Florence, the Board of Commissioners had to collaborate on how to move some residents in the county into some housing areas.

“There are not that many apartments available, you know, your starter homes are limited so we’re trying to figure out ways of improving housing,” Patterson said.

The Board of Commissioners will hold its next meeting Monday at 7 p.m. at the A.B. Gibson Center in downtown Laurinburg.

Octavia Johnson is a fall intern from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

