Hide me in Your glory

Rev. George Ellis Pastor’s Corner Rev. George Ellis Pastor’s Corner

In 1763, a young minister, traveled on a cliffside road in Somerset, England, ducked into a cave to escape the flashes of lightning and pounding rain.

As he looked and pondered the gift of finding shelter and peace in God, waiting there, he began to write a hymn, “Rock of ages, cleft for me, let me hide myself in thee.”

Moses asked God to reveal his glory to him and God answered graciously, knowing that “no one may see me and live.”

He tucked Moses into the rocks when he passed by, letting Moses only see his back and Moses knew that God was with him.

We can trust, just as God said to Moses, “My presence will go with you, so we too can find refuge in him.”

Community, there’s nothing like the glory of the Lord. It supersedes anything that this world could ever produce.

It is a place that takes a person out of this world. It is a realm that belongs only to the child of God, walking in the will of God. When God hides a person there and reveals his presence, nothing, nobody, no devil, demon, enemy, or storm can get to us.

All of us, at some time, have desired to have God to hide us when facing situations, we didn’t want to face. Places we didn’t want to go or trials we didn’t want to go through.

Caskets we dreaded to have to walk by, confrontations that we knew we had to have, serious surgeries that we knew was coming, courtrooms we had to sit in shamefully with someone in our family who messed up and doctor reports that we knew was not going to turn out the way we wanted it.

God just hide me.

Years ago, I have even prayed the prayer, “cover me Lord” when I was going through something but I have noticed, that in the most trying time when life was at its worst, God will shield his people.

He will hide us.

When the enemy was going to take us out, God covered us.

Community look at us, we are still here.

The Bible said, “It is the Lord who goes before you. He will be with you.”

According Deuteronomy 31:6 and Hebrews 13:5, He promised that He will not leave us or forsake us.

We know we are never out of his sight.

In 2 Chronicles 16:9, it said, “For the eyes of the Lord run to and from throughout the whole earth, to show Himself strong in the behalf of them whose heart is perfect toward him.”

Yet my friends, there are times when we want God to tuck us away. Times when we want to feel His presence and have His assurance.

There is a songwriter that said “Lord, show me your glory!”

Now Moses was God’s prophet; and there was not a prophet like him before and there will not be another one like him; he is the only man that had this kind of encounter with God whom the Lord knew face to face.

Though we cannot have the kind of encounter that Moses had, I know that all believers can talk to God in prayer because we are his children. We have a relationship with God as his sons and daughters.

Jesus bridged the gap so that we as priests can come boldly into his presence, and into the holy of holies and talk with him.

There are times in all of our lives when we want a place of refuge. Moments when we say as Psalms 55:6 states, “Oh, that I had the wings like a dove! For then I would fly away and be at rest.”

Take new courage this afternoon.

God knew Moses by name. That’s because Moses belonged to God and readers, he knows our name, and we belong to him.

Out of all the people in the world, prime ministers, famous athletes, world leaders, kings and queens.

Yet, God knows us by name.

There’s a contemporary song that said, “He knows my name; and oh how he walks with me; and oh how he talks with me; and oh how he tells me that I am his own.”

In Luke 12:7, it said, “The God of the universe knows us; in fact, the very hairs on our head are numbered.”

Community, we can be transparent this morning and tell the Lord, “Hide me in your glory.” I’m going through a rough valley right now. The cancer has returned and my kidneys have failed so now I have to go on dialysis. Everything around me is falling down so I need you to hide me in your glory.

Moses said. “I beg you, show me your glory. Despite the nations failings I want to know that you are still with us.”

My friends, have you not been there?

When times get tough, you said “I can’t handle this! This is too big for me. I’ve never been in this place. I can’t see my way out. Nothing is working out. Lord show me your glory!”

God said to Moses, “While my GLORY passes by, I will put you in a cliff of the rock and will cover you with my hand while I pass by.”

In Exodus 34: 5,6, it said, “The Lord came down in a cloud, and stood with Moses and the Lord passed by him.”

Community, the devil will be the devil. People will be people. Pain will be pain but you are not the same once you have been in the presence of God.

May we all pray today, “Hide me in your glory.”

Rev. George Ellis is pastor of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.