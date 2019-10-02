Larceny

LAURINBURG —A resident of Lumberton reported to the police department that while at Speedway $2,500 in cash fell out of his wallet and a black male took it before leaving the store.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hammond Drive reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone caused $100 to their storm door by shooting it out with a BB-gun.

Robbery

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Bunch Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Monday that he was robbed with the suspect taking $100, drivers license and Social Security card.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Gina Quick, 41, of Crestline Road was arrested Tuesday for possession of stolen property. She was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Teronte Parker, 29, of Old Lumberton Road was arrested Tuesday for possession with intent to sell and manufacture marijuana and injury to personal property. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Greggory Allen, 40, of Hamlet was arrested Tuesday for trespassing. He was released on a written promise to appear.

