Secretary Regan visits Spring Hill bearing gifts

LAURINBURG— Spring Hill Middle School welcomed an important visitor to the school Wednesday, and he came armed with more than 30 boxes of school supplies for students.

Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Michael S. Regan visited the school and was given a tour by eighth-graders Jack Herr and Kellie Tolo, along with seventh-graders Dev Patel and MacKenzie Sanford.

“We understand the difficulty that is associated with starting the school year with there being so many financial obligations for students, parents and even teachers,” Regan said. “On average it costs about $500 per student to begin the school year. So Gov. Cooper has an annual drive that challenges us to work with our department and while we’re shopping for school supplies for our own children to pick up a few extra items and donate them.”

Regan said schools throughout the state are looked at and his department tries to find a school that is very diverse but also doesn’t fit in with the mainstream.

“This school is a perfect example of a rural school area that has embraced STEM education and is doing a really good job of bridging that urban rural divide through education,” Regan said. “We were excited to bring our school supplies to this school to help them in their successful journey.”

Regan said he was extremely impressed by the students who led the tour with their level of maturity and command over the subject matter they spoke about.

“This is the most impressive school visit I’ve had in the three years I’ve been doing this,” Regan said. “We’ve been to almost 70 counties and we’ve toured a lot of schools, but by far this is the most impressive … what I’m seeing here is a very innovative and creative leadership team that is pouring their heart and soul into the children in this community.”

Principal Pam Lewis added she was also extremely proud of the students as they took on the leadership role for the morning.

“They did it all on their own, they wrote their own scripts, they decided what we were going to do and what they were going to talk about,” Lewis said. “We appreciate Secretary Regan and his staff for coming and seeing the great things we have going on at Spring Hill. We appreciate the supplies that will be greatly utilized in our school building for our students.”

Cory Satterfield, assistant superintendent of human resources for Scotland County Schools, added that it’s important for the district to have these kinds of visits to showcase what is done daily for the 6,000 students.

“We were able to go into a classroom and see the experiments that they’re doing, teaching students how to code and hearing students at such a young age learn to play instruments, it was a good day,” Satterfield said. “We want our children to have as many opportunities to see what they can possibly do in the future.”

